Ukraine crisis

Ukraine may suffer military defeat should Trump’s peace plan falter — The Daily Telegraph

According to the newspaper, as the prospects for a swift peace settlement recede, the battlefield situation for Ukraine has become increasingly problematic

LONDON, August 23. /TASS/. Ukraine may be faced with a military defeat unless the administration of US President Donald Trump succeeds in its attempts to resolve the conflict, Samuel Ramani, a columnist at The Daily Telegraph, wrote.

According to him, "as the prospects for a swift peace settlement recede, the battlefield situation for Ukraine has become increasingly problematic." In particular, Ramani noted that Russian forces claimed victory in Chasov Yar and have continued their march on the battleground of Krasnoarmeysk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine).

"Kiev has two severe areas of weakness," the reporter continued. "The first is its acute manpower shortages," he stressed. Also, Ramani added, Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) "remain understaffed." The second area, he argued, is "growing internal discord within Ukraine’s command structure." "Trump’s peace plan is showing signs of faltering. For Russia, this buys valuable time. For Ukraine, it could be catastrophic," the columnist concluded.

Pentagon chief fires head of Defense Intelligence Agency
The move follows a June assessment from the DIA of the Iran military strikes, the newspaper explained
Israel is not starving Gaza, but preventing famine — Netanyahu's office
The prime minister’s office pointed out that the radical Palestinian movement "Hamas steals aid to finance its war machine," there were "temporary shortages" but Israel "overcame them with airdrops, maritime deliveries, safe transport routes"
Western media outlets’ political cliches distance them from truth — TASS director general
Andrey Kondrashov emphasized that the influence of these manuals extends across the largest European and American media outlets, as well as publications from other countries
Approximately 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war currently held in Russia
According to the report, some of them have been detained since the spring of 2022
Putin may attend 2026 FIFA World Cup, Trump says
Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US president showed a photo of himself and Vladimir Putin, which had been taken at the recent Russia-US summit in Alaska
Lukashenko says Ukraine conflict closer to resolution than ever
The Belarusian president emphasized that Russia’s terms will likely play a more decisive role in achieving peace than Ukraine’s terms
Thailand, Russia have high potential for cooperation in media sphere — official
Russian journalists and media can be instrumental in sharing their expertise in managing large-scale information networks and deploying advanced technologies to counter disinformation, Director-General of the Thai Government Public Relations Department Sudruetai Lertkasem said
Russian fighters establish foothold in western Konstantinovka in Donbass region — expert
While fierce battles are taking place there, Russian troops continue to hold several lines they captured earlier, Andrey Marochko said
UAC patents wide-body long-range aircraft competitor to Boeing 787-9
The closest to the developed aircraft is the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but it boasts lower operating costs
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Press review: Russia wants China as Ukraine guarantor as Israel’s Gaza op may span 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 21st
Putin meets with nuclear scientists, industry workers in Nizhny Novgorod Region
The meeting took place at the downtown House of Scientists
Kiev forces' attack on Druzhba pipeline hasn't affected security of supplies to Germany
According to the representative of the ministry, Germany’s Economy Ministry is closely monitoring the development of the situation
Saldo doubts reparations from Kiev for what was destroyed in Russia
According to the Kherson region governor, the war is not going according to the rules now
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman
The missile units of the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a unique military operation, launching a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian troops liberate nine settlements in Ukraine operation over week
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 28 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian Su-34 frontline bomber hits Ukrainian UAV control post by glide bombs
After receiving confirmation from reconnaissance that the target had been destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Belarusian leader highlights Putin’s refusal to hit Kiev with Oreshnik missiles
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia had the opportunity to use the missile system against sensitive Kiev targets, but chose not to do that because Moscow in general is committed to peaceful settlement
Europe, Zelensky seek to turn negotiations into show — legislator
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that Russia would never agree to the deployment of NATO troops or, effectively, direct military intervention in Ukraine
Lavrov reiterates support for Venezuelan authorities' efforts to protect sovereignty
The parties also confirmed their mutual determination to continue strengthening relations of strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela
Trump tells Orban he is very angry about Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline
The US leader expressed his support for Hungary and Slovakia and confirmed that he considers Viktor Orban "a great friend"
Ukrainian Interior Ministry acknowledges conscripts attempting to flee country en masse
Currently, illegal border crossing in Ukraine only entails administrative liability in the form of a fine of up to $206 or arrest for up to 15 days
Zelensky should not set maximum requirements for conflict resolution — expert
Sevim Dagdelen emphasized that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky could be useful, provided there is at least minimal willingness to compromise
Construction of Kursk NPP-2 went on despite hostilities — Rosatom CEO
The employees have systematically maintained the pace of construction, Alexey Likhachev said
UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Nord Streams on August 26 at Russia’s request — envoy
Russia will be drawing attention to how the German investigation is being delayed and how non-transparent it has been for the Security Council, Dmitry Polyansky emphasized
Zelensky says F-16 jets not enough to keep Ukraine's skies safe
Vladimir Zelensky stressed that the F-16 issue illustrates the broader challenges of providing Ukraine with real security guarantees
Trump says he would prefer not to attend potential Putin-Zelensky meeting
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that there were currently no plans for the Russian president’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
Russia, Azerbaijan discuss expanding cooperation in fuel and energy sector — ministry
The Russian Energy Ministry added that Russian and Azerbaijani companies are carrying out planned work to ensure the synchronous functioning of energy system
Putin arrives in Russian city of Sarov, home to nuclear center
During this visit, the Russian president is expected to meet with nuclear scientists, attend an exhibition focused on personnel training in the industry, and hold a working meeting with Gleb Nikitin, governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region
Slovak leader praises Trump for rebuking Ukrainian attack on Druzhba pipeline
Peter Pellegrini expressed hope that Ukrainian forces would refrain from further strikes on infrastructure critical to Slovakia’s economic stability
Kiev needs one hour to register loss of Donbass, Novorossiya in constitution
Governor of the Kherson Region stressed that Donbass and Novorossiya have become part of Russia under the constitution of the Russian Federation, and this is unconditional
Russian MFA slams Western allegations of Moscow undermining settlement process
The ministry pointed to reports by Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal and some other Western news outlets, which "basically accused" top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov
Nuclear industry remains crucial for Russia’s defense capabilities, other fields — Putin
According to Vladimir Putin, it’s a major achievement that Russia has been able to create a branch of knowledge, an industry and technology, which are part of the foundation of the very Russian state at the current stage
Clinton promised Putin to consider Russia joining NATO — archives
According to declassified documents, Bill Clinton acknowledged that the NATO enlargement process could be a problem for Russia
About 3,000 Ukrainian troops trapped near Kleban-Byk in Donetsk region — TV channel
According to the report, Russian artillery has destroyed two Ukrainian infantry platoons and several reinforced concrete weapon emplacements of the enemy’s 93rd separate mechanized brigade
EU delivers 4.05 bln euros to Ukraine — European Commission
This includes €3.05 billion via the Ukraine Facility and €1 billion through the European Commission's exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance
Ukraine harming not Russia but Hungary, Slovakia by striking Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade added that transportation of oil to Hungary and Slovakia will be stopped for at least five days
Minsk aims to gradually improve relations with Washington, says Belarusian leader
Belarus has taken a series of steps toward the development of bilateral relations and is now waiting for the US to do the same, Alexander Lukashenko noted
Share of settlements in rubles between Russia, Azerbaijan reached 79.8% in May
"Russia is confidently among the top three trading partners of Azerbaijan," Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk noted
Kiev wants to freeze conflict for rearmament as after Minsk agreements — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Kiev's changed rhetoric regarding the military conflict in Ukraine "does not correspond to the realities that are happening in the political arena"
Bologna court rules to keep Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Streams in custody
The request for extradition to Germany is expected to be considered within two months
Russia, Vietnam discuss cooperation in oil and gas sector — Russian Deputy PM’s office
The parties noted the progress of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries
Russia's flexibility vs Zelensky's reluctance to compromise: Lavrov on NBC News
"Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda is ready for a summit," the diplomat noted
Belarusian president denies claims country plans to war against Ukraine alongside Russia
Minsk will go to war only if attacked, Alexander Lukashenko said
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
Italy arrests Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
The detainee was allegedly one of the coordinators of the operation
Trump to figure out in two weeks which way developments around Ukraine are going
The US president said that he was not happy about anything about that war
Mutual trust between Russia, Caspian countries withstanding test of time — TASS chief
It is a great honor to welcome to the forum the ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary of three friendly nations: the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, Andrey Kondrashov said
Any attack on Russian commercial ships to receive harsh response, envoy to Canada says
It is clear that neither Canada nor its allies possess any real practical capabilities, Oleg Stepanov emphasized
Russia's Medvedev earns $14.3 mln in 2025, despite zero tennis titles — Forbes
Daniil Medvedev is one of the ten highest-earning tennis players in the world
EU3, Iran discuss Tehran's nuclear program — French Foreign Ministry
Jean-Noel Barrot said that more talks on this issue were planned for next week
Putin reports talking with Rosatom staff involved in special op
Vladimir Putin noted that some of them sustained serious injuries
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate for August 23-25 to 80.75 rubles
The official euro exchange rate was raised by 12 kopecks, to 93.6274 rubles
North Korean leader awards Korean participants of operation in Kursk Region — KCNA
Kim Jong-un noted the mass heroism and called the commanders the pride of the Korean people
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Russia, Tanzania agree to exchange data on promising oil and gas projects — ministry
The relevant agreements were reached during a working meeting between Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin and Tanzania's Ambassador to Moscow Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Russian stock indices mixed as Friday’s trading closes on Moscow Exchange
The yuan exchange rate rose by 8 kopecks to 11.24 rubles
Russia does not put other countries on the hook by building them NPPs — Putin
"We are creating an industry, we are training personnel, we are creating opportunities for the production of equipment, localizing it on the spot," the President said
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
The CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (SGTT) Nico Paetzold in an interview with TASS
Herman Gref: I am a long-run player
Sberbank CEO in Top Officials, a special project by TASS
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Russians' demand for tours to Europe up 30-50% in 2025 — tourism union
Experts expect the number of requests submitted in Russia for Schengen visas to exceed 700,000 by the end of 2025
Serbian NIS sends request to US Treasury Department to postpone sanctions after Aug. 27
The company would like to obtain a sixth license to continue operations, according to RTS
Russia is at the forefront of developing thermonuclear fusion technologies — Putin
Thanks to the formed backlog, developments in this area are already being used to create a whole range of applied solutions, the President stated
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Lukashenko believes that Europe cannot fight without American weapons
The Belarusian president recalled that European nations had the opportunity to end the conflict as early as 2015
EU’s rejection of Russian gas leading to adverse consequences — Putin
Huge restrictions have already been introduced for EU countries
Probe into death of Sergei Krushchev completed, no charges pressed, says police source
Sergei Khrushchev died on June 18 at the age of 84
Azerbaijan ready to continue economic cooperation with Russia in all areas
According to Shahin Mustafayev, tourism is an important and priority area of cooperation
Trump convinced Ukraine will have to accept deal 'largely on Russia's terms' — media
According to Politico, while Trump acknowledges that negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement continue, the administration considers the process "a grind"
Higher key rates won’t be forever in Russia, Putin says
Inflation is falling, and the monetary authorities will react appropriately, the Russian President noted
Ten Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions — top brass
Two drones were destroyed over the Belgorod Region, Russia's Defense Ministry said
Zelensky rejects making China one of Ukraine’s security guarantors
Vladimir Zelensky said that Beijing assisted Russia by opening access to the drone market
Residents of Moldovan region ask Trump, OSCE, EU to stop 'Sandu’s dictatorship'
The authors of the message reminded that the head of Gagauzia enjoys criminal immunity, and her arrest is a violation of the Constitution and the agreements of December 23, 1994, which secure the autonomy’s special status
Press review: US avoids direct role in Ukraine security and IDF takes Gaza City outskirts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 22nd
Russian troops strike Ukrainian special forces by glide bomb in Sumy Region
The Russian military command made a decision to deliver an air strike on the target using a FAB-500 aerial bomb with the unified glide/adjustment module, the Defense Ministry reported
No plans for Putin-Zelensky meeting — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that the Russian president will be ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, if the agenda for the summit is prepared
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Trump takes two weeks to decide whom to blame for stalling Ukraine talks
Washington is going to see whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky have a meeting, the US president said
Rubicon Center operators use aerial ramming to hit Ukrainian equipment — Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of strikes against automobile and armored vehicles (including foreign-made ones), elements of communication systems, fire emplacements of the Ukrainian army
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Nineteen drones were downed over the Bryansk Region, eleven over the Volgograd Region, eight over the Rostov Region, seven over the Voronezh Region, three each over the Belgorod and Oryol Regions, two UAVs over the Kursk Region, and one over the Republic of Crimea
Vitaly Saveliev: We can take a punch
The CEO of Aeroflot in Top Business Officials: a special project from TASS
Russia tells Hungary repair of Druzhba oil pipeline will take five days — Szijjarto
Russia is trying to restore the transport route as quickly as possible, the Hungarian foreign minister said
Ukraine has missile with 3,000 km range, says Zelensky
Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported that Ukraine had allegedly created its own missile called "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km and successfully test-fired it
Kiev’s refusal to acknowledge realities on ground hinder conflict settlement — US expert
Steve Gill pointed to the inability of the EU to meet Vladimir Zelensky's demands to supply the money, munitions, and manpower to change the circumstances on the battlefield
Trump does not rule out potential Putin-Zelensky meeting may fail to yield results
According to the US president, it takes two to tango
Europe should start easing Ukrainian conflict instead of fomenting it — Lukashenko
Europeans need to somehow join this process, the Belarusian president said
Putin points to constant changes in conditions, methods of warfare
If you fall a few weeks behind, you face increasing losses, the Russian leader noted
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Russia, US discuss options for working together in Alaska — Putin
Russia and US are discussing the possibility of working together in the field of natural gas liquefaction, Vladimir Putin pointed out
The more Putin and Trump meet, the better it is for global peace — FIFA head
Gianni Infantino's comment came after Donald Trump expressed hope that Vladimir Putin would visit the United States next year for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
