The more Putin and Trump meet, the better it is for global peace — FIFA head

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. Intensified personal contacts between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump would benefit the whole world, FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino told TASS.

His comment came after Trump expressed hope that Putin would visit the United States next year for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"Well, I believe that <…> the more President Trump and President Putin come together, the better it is for peace in the world," the head of the world’s largest sports federation said.

"And certainly, President Trump is committed [to peace]. Discussions [on resolving the Ukraine conflict] are ongoing. And you know, the more discussions take place, the bigger the chances that they (Putin and Trump - TASS) come to a good agreement," Infantino believes. "That's what the whole world is watching and hoping and praying for. Thank you to everyone," he concluded, adding a `thank you’ in Russian, too.

The FIFA president had a meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday. The US leader said in the context of discussing the 23rd FIFA World Cup that he expects his Russian counterpart to attend.