EU delivers 4.05 bln euros to Ukraine — European Commission

BRUSSELS, August 22. /TASS/. The European Union has transferred two tranches totaling 4.05 billion euros to Ukraine ahead of its Independence Day, the European Commission said in a statement.

"Ahead of Ukraine's 34th anniversary of independence on August 24, the EU delivers another strong signal of unwavering support by disbursing €4.05 billion to the country. This includes €3.05 billion via the Ukraine Facility and €1 billion through the European Commission's exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA)," the statement reads.

EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, in turn, wrote on the X social media platform, that one bln euro worth of macro-financial assistance came from the reinvestment of proceeds from "immobilized Russian assets."

The European Commission also said that the EU and its member states had spent a total of 168.9 billion euros on Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022.