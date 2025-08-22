NATO countries provide $1.5 bln worth of US weapons to Kiev in past month — bloc’s chief

BRUSSELS, August 22. /TASS/. NATO member states provided Kiev with $1.5 bln worth of weapons purchased in the US in the past month, and the process continues, the bloc’s Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

"Our support is unwavering and continues to grow, including through the new Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List that supports a crucial flow of lethal US weapons to Ukraine through funding provided by NATO allies. In less than one month, this has already meant an additional $1.5 billion of essential equipment, air defense, ammunition, and more. Further packages will follow," he noted at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky.

According to Rutte, NATO countries plan to increase the size of the Ukrainian army and set up new defense production facilities in the Kiev-controlled part of Ukraine after hostilities are over.