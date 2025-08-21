Israel unlikely to able to suppress Hamas by force — expert

SHANGHAI, August 22. /TASS/. Israel is unlikely to destroy the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, because it embodies an ideology, Sun Degang, Director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at the Fudan University, told TASS in an interview.

"Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip will increase military pressure on Hamas, but Hamas is both a military organization and an ideology, so a military crackdown is unlikely to be effective," the professor said.

Despite domestic and international resistance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to occupy Gaza to force Hamas to lay down its arms, surrender and release the hostages. The expert said Netanyahu intends to consolidate a right-wing coalition.

"Israel will invade Gaza from north to south, gradually moving from partial annexation to full control, and eventually realizing its dream of a greater Israel," the professor noted. "Israel's military actions in Gaza are likely to endanger the safety of the Israeli hostages and force Gazan civilians to move to the south, which will worsen the humanitarian crisis."

On August 8, Israel’s security cabinet approved Netanyahu’s plan to take control of the entire territory of the Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. On August 20, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan. According to the Kan television and radio company, the army has already begun fighting in the suburbs of Gaza, preparing for the expansion of the maneuver.