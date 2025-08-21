Trump to patrol Washington streets with police at night

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that on the night of August 22 he will personally patrol the streets of Washington as part of his campaign against crime.

"I'm going to be going out tonight, I think with the police, and with the military, of course," he told radio host Todd Starnes in an interview.

On August 11, Trump announced the deployment of US National Guard troops to the capital to fight crime. He placed the city’s police under federal control and said that armed forces could be called in to ensure security in Washington if necessary.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District of Columbia Police Department show a steady decline in violent crime in the city since 2023, with rates returning to pre-pandemic levels. Trump’s decision prompted criticism from Democratic Party supporters, who argued that the deployment of National Guard units was unwarranted. In response, the president said the capital’s authorities had falsified crime statistics and underreported the real figures.