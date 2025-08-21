Poland not ready to provide Kiev with further security guarantees — defense chief

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Poland is not prepared to extend Ukraine any additional security guarantees beyond logistical support from allies in the "coalition of the willing," Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters at a press conference broadcast by the TVP Info media outlet.

"We are not sending our troops to Ukraine, we are focused on securing NATO’s eastern flank and building infrastructure to support allied forces on its territory. Poland's role in this context is well understood," the Polish defense minister said, responding to a question about whether Poland intended to sign a separate document with Ukraine on security guarantees similar to Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty.

"We are not considering any other options for guarantees [from the Polish side] apart from those we have been developing over the past few months [within the "coalition of the willing"]," he emphasized.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto's idea to use NATO guarantee mechanisms to provide assistance to Kiev is just one of the proposals under discussion aimed at finding the "best solutions," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding that the key factor is the United States' willingness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, Crozetto said in an interview with the La Repubblica newspaper that invoking Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty to provide security guarantees for Ukraine would be a more effective solution than sending a European military contingent. This idea is being pushed forward by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. An alternative option could be guarantees provided by each individual country.