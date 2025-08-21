Southeast Asian nations face fake news problem — official

PHUKET, August 21. /TASS/. Southeast Asian countries face the problem of disinformation and fake news spread amid rapid growth of digital platforms and social media, Director-General of the Thai Government Public Relations Department (PRD) Sudruetai Lertkasem told TASS on the sidelines of the 23rd General Conference of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD).

"In my opinion, the media in the Asia-Pacific region, and especially in Southeast Asia, faces several significant challenges. The first is the rapid rise of digital platforms and social media, which has democratized information but also accelerated the spread of disinformation and fake news. This proliferation of false content erodes public trust in traditional, credible news sources," Lertkasem said.

"A second challenge is the issue of press freedom and sustainability. While many countries are making progress, there can still be legislative and financial pressures on journalists, making it difficult to maintain independent and objective reporting," the director-general continued.

"Lastly, the challenge of digital literacy is paramount. A large portion of our population, particularly in developing areas, may lack the critical skills to differentiate between verified news and online misinformation. This makes them more vulnerable to manipulative narratives. Overcoming these challenges requires a collaborative approach among governments, media organizations, and the public to promote media literacy and uphold journalistic integrity," she stressed.

Measures taken

"Thailand is actively addressing these challenges by focusing on each area individually. Regarding disinformation and fake news, Thailand have established the Anti-Fake News Center to actively combat the spread of false information, particularly that which could harm public health or safety. This centralized body works to verify and correct misleading content rapidly, helping to preserve the integrity of our public information space," the director-general noted.

"To support press freedom and sustainability, our government is committed to upholding journalistic ethics and professional standards. Thai journalists work diligently to ensure their reporting is objective and factual, which is crucial for a healthy media environment. We believe that a strong, ethical press is the best defense against manipulation," she stressed.

"Finally, we are tackling the challenge of digital literacy through nationwide campaigns and educational programs. These initiatives are designed to equip citizens with the skills to critically evaluate information from various sources, empowering them to become more discerning media consumers and less susceptible to online misinformation," the director-general added.

The AIBD was established in 1977 under the UNESCO auspices. The secretariat of the organization is in Kuala Lumpur.