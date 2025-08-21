Lukashenko plans to discuss with Putin further modernization of missile production

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko intends to discuss further steps to modernize missile production with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the BelTA news agency reported.

"I will consult with the Russian president on how we will act together and whether Russia will be interested in our proposals and further steps to modernize and create missile production within our union," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting on missile production.

Lukashenko pointed out that military threats are increasing and that Western neighbors are significantly increasing their military spending. According to the president, this forces the authorities to constantly pay close attention to issues of Belarus' defense capabilities, including within the framework of the Union State. At the same time, the country's limited experience in the complex field of rocket construction must be considered.