US vice president unsure of outcome of Ukraine conflict

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance believes that no one can say with any degree of certainty as to how the Ukraine conflict will end, however, noting unprecedented progress in negotiations over past months.

"The president tells me this all the time," he said in an interview with the Fox News TV channel. "You can never say with certainty what the outcome in this situation is going to be, but we now have the Russians talking to the Ukrainians. They're talking details about what would be necessary on each side to stop the fighting and stop the killing," Vance added.

He emphasized that, despite uncertainty, the progress is evident. "We've made more progress in three months than the country had made in three years in stopping this conflict. And I think it's because sometimes you just need a president who will pick up the phone and call somebody," the US vice president concluded.