BUCHAREST, August 20. /TASS/. Europe's Ukraine "project" provides for the creation of an armed and Russophobic state near Russia's borders, Romanian newspaper Cotidianul reported.

"The bitterness of Europeans on the topic of security guarantees is not due to the fear that they will be enslaved by the Russians... The goal of the Europeans' belligerent ferocity is to preserve Ukraine as an outpost of Western interests on Russia's doorstep," the story says.

"The worn-out record of the Russian threat is tirelessly played again and again—it serves many interests, sustains a state of fear, and distracts from other problems," writes Cotidianul. "We can clearly see how militaristic and Russophobic propaganda is being fanned out in Romania. The main thing is that the continuous brandishing of the Russian threat brings money, a lot of money. There can be no security without an army, an army without weapons, weapons without money.

"The Ukrainian project, which the European militaristic forces defended, including in the White House, is a project of a state armed to the teeth, ideologically drilled in the spirit of uncontrollable hatred of Russia.".