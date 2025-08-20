Netanyahu orders to speed up operation to defeat Hamas

TEL AVIV, August 20. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered to speed up eliminating the last strongholds of the radicals in the Gaza Strip and defeating the Palestinian Hamas movement ahead of the approval of plans to capture Gaza City, according to his office.

"Ahead of the approval of plans to advance troops into Gaza City, the prime minister ordered to shorten the duration of the operation to eliminate the last strongholds of terrorists as quickly as possible and achieve the final defeat of Hamas," the statement said.

The Kan State Television and Radio company had previously said that plans for the operation to capture Gaza City would be submitted to the Israeli cabinet for approval on August 21. On Wednesday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan. According to Kan, the operation has been dubbed Gideon's Chariots - 2.

The State Television and Radio Company also said that the Israeli army had already begun fighting in the suburbs of Gaza, preparing for the expansion of the maneuver. On Wednesday evening, this was confirmed by the official representative of the Israeli military, Brigadier General Effie Defrin.