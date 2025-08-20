MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. All Ukrainians capable of pursuing denazification or transparent elections have been imprisoned by the Kiev regime, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said.

"They talk about denazification. Ask yourself a simple question: who is going to deal with denazification in Ukraine now? Who? They're all in prison! Well, they are preparing to hold elections in Ukraine. Tell me, who will conduct these elections — gorillas with machine guns? Azov activists (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia — TASS)? The ones who can run these elections are in jail," he said during a presentation of a declaration on the protection of human rights and the demand for the immediate release of those imprisoned for political and religious reasons in Ukraine.

According to him, if elections are held under such conditions, they will only reproduce the current regime. "Perhaps even in an even worse version, as it will become legit. They will hold fake elections, and then this regime will become a legitimate one," he added.

Azarov stressed that imprisoned citizens, including priests and lawmakers, are subjected to mistreatment. "In the first quarter of the 21st century, a unique state in the heart of Europe emerged, existing without a justice system. It is just absent there. In this country, people who disagree with the regime can be destroyed, physically destroyed," the former prime minister said.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Azarov emphasized that denazification in Ukraine remains necessary. He added that a transition period under the joint control of Russia and the United States is required to bring about real change in the country.