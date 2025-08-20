NATO won’t participate in developing plans on Ukraine's security — news agency

ROME, August 20. /TASS/. NATO supports the "coalition of the willing" and is seeking ways to ensure Ukraine's security, but will not be directly involved in preparing such plans, the ANSA news agency reported, citing a source in Brussels.

According to it, the NATO chiefs of defense reached this conclusion after discussing security guarantees within the framework of the peace process initiated by US President Donald Trump. The source explained that any efforts by the allies in this direction should not undermine NATO's defense plans.

Earlier, a source in Brussels analytical structures told TASS that NATO countries have serious disagreements over the mandate of the so-called deterrent forces they threaten to send to Ukraine if hostilities cease there as part of potential security guarantees. The issue of Kiev's admission to NATO is not being considered.

NATO chiefs of defense confirmed their "support for Ukraine" but did not announce any specific decisions on security guarantees or the deployment of the bloc's forces, Military Committee head Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone reported following an emergency video conference.