MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian combat positions are only manned at 50% capacity due to a shortage of people, Ukraine’s Major Yegor Checherinda said on the air of TV channel Novosti. Live.

"The positions are empty. 50% in the positions because there is no recruiting, there are no mobilized," he said.

Checherinda added that to remedy the situation, it is necessary to adopt a law on recruiting, which will expand the possibilities of recruiting military personnel on a contractual basis, including foreigners, and strengthen mobilization measures urgently.

"Unfortunately, our main enemies now are not the Russians, but our Ukrainian soldiers from the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support," he said.

Since February 2022, general mobilization has been in place in Ukraine and has been repeatedly extended, while the government is doing everything possible to ensure that men of military age cannot avoid service. Videos of military mobilization and conflicts between people and the military enlistment offices in different cities are regularly posted on Ukrainian social networks. Due to the critical shortage of people in the army, military enlistment officers are intensifying raids in public places and beating detainees. At the same time, the conscripts themselves often enter into direct confrontation with the staff of military enlistment offices to avoid mobilization. Men are often detained right in front of their families, including young children.