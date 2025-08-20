Jordanian foreign minister warns deeper Israeli foray into Syria could lead to anarchy

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Jordan believes that Israel should respect the sovereignty of Syria and not go deeper into the territory of the Arab republic because the seizure of Syrian lands will only lead to anarchy, said Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi.

Following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he said that it was necessary to take into account the factor of Israeli interference in the affairs of the Arab republic, which "hurts the situation inside and destabilizes it."

"We must force Israel to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and prevent it from going deeper into Syria," the Jordanian minister said. "The Syrian authorities do not pose a threat to neighboring Israel. It is also necessary to take steps that will respect the concerns of the Israelis, but the seizure of Syrian lands will not solve these problems and concerns. This will only lead to destabilization and anarchy."

Jordan hopes that the Syrian government will keep a dialogue with the countries of the region, as well as with all partners, to "put an end to tension in southern Syria, ensure humanitarian access there" and that "Syria from north to south, from west to east, is a single, integrated country.

According to al-Safadi, Amman will do everything to "ensure the sovereignty and integrity of the Syrian state," and will also support all efforts of the Syrian government aimed at this.