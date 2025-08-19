Belarus ready to organize meeting between Putin, Zelensky — Lukashenko’s spokesperson

MINSK, August 19. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Vedomosti newspaper quoted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s Spokesperson Natalia Eismont as saying.

"Belarus did not ask and is not asking to serve as a mediator, but if it is necessary for peace in our fraternal republic, we are ready to organize any meeting. And we'll do everything at the highest level. But the president of Belarus and his American counterpart did not discuss this topic [during their telephone conversation]," she said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump held a meeting in Washington with Zelensky and leaders of several European countries. Later, the American leader called Putin. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the United States supported for continuation of direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including raising their level.