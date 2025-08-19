Parties mulling options for Putin-Zelensky meeting venue — White House

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. The United States is discussing with Russia and Ukraine many options for the venue of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"There are many options that are being discussed by our national security team right now with both parties, " she told a news briefing.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump held a meeting in Washington with Zelensky and the leaders of European countries. Later, the American leader also called Putin. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the United States supported the continuation of direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including raising their level.