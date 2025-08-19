US, Europe, Ukraine establish commission to discuss security guarantees for Kiev — media

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. The US, Europe, and Ukraine have established a commission that will draft a proposal on security guarantees for Kiev, the Axios news outlet reported, citing sources.

According to it, "senior officials from the US, Ukraine, and several European countries are expected to work in the coming days on a detailed proposal for security guarantees" for Kiev in the coming days. The news outlet’s sources noted that the commission is headed by US State Secretary Marco Rubio, who is also acting presidential national security advisor.

Axios also pointed out that US President Donald Trump, during a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on August 18, noted the need for a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Zelensky to discuss territorial issues. At the same time, he allegedly called on his Russian counterpart to be realistic in discussing this issue.

Earlier, Trump said in an interview with Fox News that security guarantees for Ukraine could not include protection from NATO. He added that the US would be ready to help Europe, especially when it comes to the air, without explaining what exactly he meant.

On August 18, Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. It was the first time such a large number of high-level leaders were present at the White House simultaneously. Trump himself noted this unprecedented composition of participants, which testified to the importance of the issue under discussion.

During the meeting, Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed the prospects of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, followed by trilateral talks, among other things. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the US expressed their support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including raising the level of these consultations.