Trump says dialogue with Putin necessary to understand Russia's position — White House

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes it is important to maintain an open dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as it helps to gain a deeper understanding of Russia's position, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

When asked how the US president learned of the Russian leader's willingness to negotiate, the spokeswoman said: "The president [Trump] has learned a lot [during these contacts], which is part of the reason he opened up this dialogue. The previous administration, who oversaw the beginning of this war, refused to talk, and President Trump has always said, in order to learn, in order to move the ball forward with diplomacy and towards peace, you have to have open dialogue."

"That is why the president has had several conversations by phone, and, of course, an in-person meeting last Friday with President Putin," Leavitt concluded.