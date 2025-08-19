Vance, Rubio, Witkoff to prepare Putin-Zelensky meeting — White House

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance, State Secretary Marco Rubio, and special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will coordinate with Russia and Ukraine to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"President Trump spoke with President Putin by phone, and he agreed to begin the next phase of the peace process, a meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky, which would be followed if necessary, by a trilateral meeting between President Putin, President Zelensky, and President Trump," she said.

"Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio and Special Envoy Witkoff will continue to coordinate with Russia and Ukraine to make this happen as soon as possible," Leavitt added.