BRATISLAVA, August 19. /TASS/. Continuing negotiations is the only path to peace in Ukraine, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in the country).

"The only way to achieve peace is to continue negotiations. I welcome the efforts of the international community, led by US President Donald Trump, to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine," he stated.

According to Pellegrini, Monday’s talks at the White House between Trump, Zelensky, and EU leaders offered "great hope that after three and a half years of military tragedy, a breakthrough in diplomatic negotiations will finally come."

He also underlined the need to provide security guarantees to Kiev, stressing in particular the importance of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the country’s future. The Slovak president expressed hope that further talks mediated by Trump would bring progress toward resolving the conflict.