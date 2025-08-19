Direct negotiations bring Ukraine peace closer — Slovak foreign minister

BRATISLAVA, August 19. /TASS/. Direct negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine bring the parties involved closer to lasting peace, Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Direct negotiations and dialogue move all parties closer to establishing lasting peace, which must be achieved as soon as possible," the minister said.

The Slovak foreign minister praised the continuation of negotiations on the settlement in Ukraine, which took place in Washington with the participation of US President Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky and the leaders of the European Union.