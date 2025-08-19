Trump promises no US troops in Ukraine as far as he is president

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has assured that no US troops will be deployed in Ukraine as long as he is in charge of the Washington administration.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked whether he could give any guarantees that US troops would not be sent to Ukraine. "Well, you have my assurance. You know, I’m president," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated his point that the conflict in Ukraine wouldn't have erupted if he remained in charge of the US after the 2020 presidential election. "If we had a normal president – not even a great president, if we had a normal president – that wouldn't have happened, but we had a guy that didn't have a clue [about the consequences of his actions]," the White House host noted.