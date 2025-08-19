Sixty killed, over 340 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza over past day — health ministry

CAIRO, August 19. /TASS/. At least 60 people have been killed and 343 others have been injured in the Israeli army’s attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 60 bodies have been taken to hospitals and 343 people have been injured over the past 24 hours," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, 2023 has approached 62,064, with more than 156,573 people injured.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

On March 18, the Israeli army reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. The parties to the conflict failed to agree on the conditions of a new agreement after several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.