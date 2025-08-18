Modi calls economic council’s meeting to discuss Trump’s duties

NEW DELHI, August 18. /TASS/. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi called a meeting of the economic consultative council of the country to discuss the situation around duties introduced by the US administration for Indian goods, the India TV channel said, citing a source in the government.

According to the TV channel, the meeting will be held to review the current status of the economy in the environment of 25% tariffs imposed by the United States. Seven ministers are expected to attend, including the finance minister.

The meeting of the council becomes particularly important because it coincides with the two-day visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister to India and will take place several days before the visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Russia, the TV channel said.

The United States announced an increase of tariffs on imports of Indian goods by 25% to 50% in connection with India’s purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products.