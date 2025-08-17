Putin, Lukashenko discuss Alaska summit results over phone — Pool One channel

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the Russia-US summit in Alaska over the phone, the Pool One Telegram channel close to the press office of the head of Belarus reported on Sunday.

"The presidents of Belarus and Russia discussed the situation in the region, taking into account the negotiations that had taken place in Alaska. The Russian leader informed his Belarusian counterpart in detail of the Russia-US summit," the statement reads.

The Russian and Belarusian leaders also touched upon the issues of bilateral relations, the Telegram channel said.

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.