Serbian president expects Putin-Trump talks to be step toward peace in Ukraine

BELGRADE, August 10. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has welcomed the upcoming talks between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as a potential step toward peace in Ukraine.

"I am not sure that it (the meeting - TASS) will lead to the cessation of the conflict, but I am convinced that it is very important. I wish them success. All of us want peace in Ukraine. I have no sarcastic comments on this matter," he said in an interview with the Pink television channel.

"I wish them a good, fruitful meeting so that they could gladden us with peace. This will have a great significance for our and other economies," he stressed.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.