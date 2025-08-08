MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky appears to be entirely ineffective when it comes to resolving political issues at any level, rendering him undesirable as a participant in serious negotiations. Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life, expressed this view in his opinion piece on Smotrim.ru. He argued that Zelensky's involvement could potentially compromise the negotiation process altogether.

Medvedchuk stressed that Russia rightly views Zelensky as lacking both the resources and strategic vision needed to sustain the war or achieve a meaningful agreement. "Zelensky expects Russia to end the conflict unconditionally, yet he has no intention of doing the same. This political clown relies on tactics of persuasion, pleading, and complaints, but is utterly incapable of resolving political issues at any level," Medvedchuk said.

He further remarked that, amid the war, Zelensky has "begged the collective West for money, fame, and power," only to then demand that Russia be handed over on a silver platter. The West, however, cannot fulfill such demands, and Zelensky fails to understand why. "Therefore, this beggar and political clown is entirely unsuitable for serious negotiations. Much of the negotiation process happens behind the scenes, and the showman can only serve to spoil the proceedings," Medvedchuk concluded.

In addition, recent reports from The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, indicate that US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, followed shortly by a trilateral meeting including Zelensky. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov stated that while the US has mentioned the possibility of such a tripartite meeting, Moscow has not commented on this option and prefers to focus on the upcoming bilateral summit between Russia and the United States. The exact date of Putin's meeting with Trump will be finalized based on the progress of preparations.