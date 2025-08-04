Trump receives biased reports on Ukraine from embassy in Kiev — former prime minister

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The tone of US President Donald Trump's statements about the situation around Ukraine may change due to the fact that the American leader receives biased and unreliable information about what is happening from the US Embassy in Kiev, staffed under his predecessor Joe Biden, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov has said.

He drew attention to the fact that Trump replaced only the US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who was appointed to this position by Biden in April 2022, leaving other key employees of the diplomatic mission in place.

"Knowing that the embassy is anti-Trumpist, formed by the Biden team, I would have replaced at least the key embassy staff. But the entire embassy staff has not changed. From here come daily briefings to Trump and reviews of the state of affairs," Azarov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The former prime minister noted that the quality, reliability and objectivity of such reports raise serious doubts. "If he (Trump - TASS) reads them or is given excerpts from them, then it is clear that his mood can change. It is very difficult to expect that Trump will have objective and reliable information about what is happening in Ukraine," Azarov believes.

Trump accepted the resignation of ambassador Brink in early April. The US president cannot immediately appoint a new ambassador. The candidacy must be approved by the Senate. On May 1, the Department of State announced that the post of temporary charge d'affaires in Kiev would be taken by Julie Davis. A few days later she arrived in Ukraine.

Trump on Ukrainian conflict

During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he would be able to achieve an end to the conflict around Ukraine in the shortest possible time. After the inauguration, he announced an audit of the aid provided by Washington to Kiev, and also called Vladimir Zelensky a dictator and pointed to his low ratings. However, later the rhetoric of the American leader began to change. On July 14, he said that he was setting a 50-day deadline for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to be reached. He warned that otherwise he intended to introduce 100% trade duties on Moscow and its trade partners. On July 29, Trump said that he was disappointed with Russia and the progress in the settlement and therefore reduced the deadline to 10 days. At the same time, he acknowledged that Moscow knows how to successfully cope with sanctions.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, Trump's threats against Russia cannot contribute to the normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington. She also noted that "measuring in millimeters" the discrepancies in the statements coming from Washington is counterproductive.