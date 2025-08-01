Draft bill to allocate aid worth $54.6 billion to Ukraine unveiled in US Senate

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. A draft bill to allocate $54.6 billion worth of additional aid to Ukraine has been submitted to the Senate of the US Congress, the upper chamber’s foreign affairs committee said.

The document was drafted by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat, New Hampshire), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and member of the Appropriations Committee, and Lisa Murkowski (Republican, Alaska), member of the Appropriations Committee.

According to the text, the assistance of almost $55 billion is to be allocated to Ukraine during the fiscal years of 2026 (beginning on October 1, 2025) and 2027.

It envisages direct military aid to the Kiev government and investment in the US defense sector. Also, its authors suggest using incomes generated by immobilized Russian assets in the US to fund help to Ukraine.

The senators suggested allocating $30 billion for military aid to Ukraine and hand over additional $3 billion as part of the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) mechanism, which allows foreign countries to purchase US weapons with grants and loans.

Also, the bill increases funds available under the PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) mechanism from $100 million to $6 billion in 2026 and 2027.

The previous bill on aid to Ukraine was passed by the Senate in April 2024, allocating $61 billion for military aid to Ukraine. A part of these funds has still not been used.