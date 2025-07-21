Brazilian envoy leaves Russia, his successor set to arrive in early August — embassy

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares is leaving Russia today, while his successor, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos, is expected to arrive in early August, the Brazilian diplomatic mission told TASS.

"Ambassador Rodrigo is leaving today. Ambassador Sergio Rodrigues will arrive in early August," the embassy said.

Earlier, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the head of the Brazilian diplomatic mission confirmed that he would be concluding his assignment in Moscow in the coming weeks.

Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares has served as ambassador since December 2021. According to the press service of the Federal Senate - the upper house of Brazil's National Congress - he may soon take up the post of ambassador to Germany.

In late May, the Senate approved the nomination of Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos as Brazil’s next ambassador to Russia. The final step before his appointment is the approval of his candidacy by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Dos Santos has worked at the Brazilian Foreign Ministry since 1995 and will also serve as Brazil’s ambassador to Uzbekistan on a part-time basis.

Earlier, dos Santos emphasized Russia’s key role in reshaping the current international system. In his words, "the world order is being restructured towards greater multipolarity, with Russia emerging as one of the poles of power." He also described Russia as a strategic partner for Brazil "in the economic, trade, and technological fields.".