EU replaces SWIFT disconnection with complete transaction ban for sanctioned Russian banks

VILNIUS, July 18. /TASS/. As part of its 18th sanctions package against Russia, the European Union will prohibit all transactions with sanctioned Russian banks that were previously disconnected from the SWIFT system, the Estonian Foreign Ministry announced.

According to the statement, the earlier measure of disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT has been replaced by a complete ban on conducting transactions, and new Russian banks have been added to the sanctions list.

Additional trade restrictions have been imposed on goods and technologies used in the Russian military industry. Measures against Belarus have also been tightened, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Previously, the European Union had permitted Russian banks disconnected from the SWIFT system to use alternative communication channels, such as email and fax, for financial messaging, provided they were not subject to blocking sanctions.

On July 18, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys announced that the EU is adding 22 more Russian banks to the sanctions list. According to Bloomberg, these banks will be cut off from SWIFT and banned from conducting any transactions.