MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The recent announcement about more weapons supplies to Ukraine made by US President Donald Trump has actually driven the situation toward escalation of the armed conflict, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) told TASS in an interview.

"Unfortunately, the administration of US President Trump has shifted course in the wake of an announcement regarding weapons supplies that drives the situation toward intensified armed conflict," Azarov said, commenting on why Ukraine has stalled peace talks.

According to him, a puppet Kiev regime that is not independent has been operating in the country since the 2014 coup. This regime, Azarov continued, is financed totally by the West, including through the delivery of weapons and even equipment for the maintenance of thermal power plants.

"And, therefore, this regime is like being pulled by strings and commanded what to do. For instance, the English insist it should fight. German Chancellor [Friedrich] Merz is saying that no diplomatic efforts are needed as all of them have been exhausted and that they should fight. So, the Kiev regime has been doing what it is being told to do," Azarov concluded.

On July 14, Trump announced sending more US weapons and military aid to Kiev to be purchased by European nations with coordination from NATO. He also threatened "tariffs of about 100%" against Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington "don’t have a deal in 50 days."