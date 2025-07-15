Trump may give Ukraine permission to use ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may give Kiev permission to use the 18 ATACMS missiles now in Ukraine at their full range of 300 kilometers for strikes inside Russia, the Washington Post writes, citing a source.

According to the source, the US leader may also order further ATACMS supplies to Kiev.

"Pentagon officials have for months urged deeper strikes into Russia using ATACMS," the newspaper notes.

On July 14, Trump announced Washington’s decision to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as long as Europe paid for arms deliveries. NATO will coordinate the process, the US president added. He also said that the United States would impose import tariffs of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners in case Washington and Moscow failed to reach an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict.