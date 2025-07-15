Kallas believes 50 days too long for Ukraine settlement

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called the 50-day deadline for settling the Ukrainian conflict voiced by US President Donald Trump a very long time.

"On the one hand, it is very positive that President Trump is taking a strong stance on Russia. On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time," Kallas told reporters in Brussels.

Earlier, Trump announced that Washington would continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe agreed to pay for the supplies. The US leader specified that NATO would coordinate this process. In addition, he noted that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.