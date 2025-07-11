Iran’s ambassador to Russia outlines precondition for talks on nuclear issue

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Trust in the process is a key prerequisite for dialogue with the United States on Iran’s nuclear program, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS in an interview.

When asked about the prospects for further negotiations between Tehran and Washington on the Iranian nuclear program, the diplomat noted that "only one condition is required for this."

"Trust in the negotiation process," Jalali emphasized. "During the dialogue, we cannot allow the Israeli regime to carry out another attack and fan the flames of war. If the United States were truly committed to negotiations and dialogue, they would not have attacked Iran."

He stressed that Iranians "have never walked away from the negotiating table." "We remain dedicated to diplomacy," he concluded.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran responded. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, the US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the fray. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.