MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The biggest in Europe port of Rotterdam will become the first and key element of the military Schengen transatlantic logistical chain in a potential standoff with Russia, military expert Alexander Stepanov believes.

"The formation of priority capabilities for military continental deployment of American contingents to Europe by sea transport is ongoing. The reception of military hardware at the civilian deepwater infrastructure is prepared. Rotterdam is a pioneer in the formation of the naval component of the European military Schengen," he told TASS.

The New York Times said Rotterdam port was preparing for a potential war with Russia. Civilian cargoes will be redistributed to provide place for military deliveries. The port will receive 4-5 warships a year and they will stay there for several weeks.

Stepanov believes the same military potential is in store for the ports of Amsterdam and Hamburg, as well as the biggest seaports of Spain and Italy.

"It all demands long and thorough preparations and additional infrastructure, as well as major investments to be paid by European taxpayers," he said.

Besides arms and hardware, it is planned to deliver medicines for the military in major operations and for deployment of field hospitals. "It is a direct sign of preparation for a major continental military conflict," he said.

Defense companies will move to Europe. Thus, US Anduril Industries drone producer s launching production in Germany together with Rheinmetall, as well as in the Netherlands. It will produce the required number of strike and scout drones, as well as ground robots close to the conflict zone.

A part of the seaports used by the military will be closed for EU customs and inspections. "Such delivery channels are connected with shadow processes and the outside control of the arriving arms will be difficult to the maximum," Stepanov said.

The channels can be used to deliver components of mass destruction weapons as well as shadow arms deliveries. "An additional logistical corridor is created for uncontrolled deliveries of weapons to the Eurasian shadow market and for feeding unfriendly countries to Russia and BRICS. They will be covertly armed to expand the zone of potential conflicts and create additional hotbeds along the Russian borders," he said.