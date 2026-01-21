Chinese expert says Beijing unlikely to join Trump’s Board of Peace

BEIJING, January 21. /TASS/. Beijing will more than likely reject US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace on Gaza as the initiative is driven by personal interests, not ones of peace, Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, told TASS.

According to the expert, China always calls for making decisions based on the United Nations Charter, so it "will not join the so-called Board of Peace to resolve the situation in Gaza." "This Board of Peace cannot play a role in resolving the Gaza issue and it definitely won’t be effective," the analyst noted.

According to Wang, Trump’s initiative looks more like an homage to "America First" rather than real concern about peace in the Middle East. "The goal won’t be to ensure Gaza’s interests, and he certainly will not take other countries’ interests into account. Cooperation with the US will not benefit them at all but it will be a notch under Trump’s belt. Ignoring Trump’s proposals is the best choice," Wang believes.

Earlier, the leaders of a number of countries received invitations from the US to join the Board of Peace. The body is expected to start its work during the second phase of the peace plan that Egypt, Qatar, and the US brokered between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in October 2025. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza and the possibility was under consideration. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Beijing had been given such an invitation.