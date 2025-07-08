Impossible to fight with Russia for eternity, Czech president admits

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Czech President Petr Pavel has not ruled out cooperation between Europe and Russia following the conclusion of the Ukraine crisis, because fighting "for years" is "unacceptable."

"If the war continues on this trajectory, it could drag on for years, which is unacceptable for everyone," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian service of BBC News.

"It is difficult, but the reality is that endless war will lead to great losses. We need to start with a ceasefire and a peace agreement, after which Ukraine can be rebuilt and, possibly, relations with Russia restored on different terms," he explained.

The Czech president added that after a ceasefire and a peace agreement, Europe may begin discussing security issues and cooperation with Russia.