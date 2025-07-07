Zelensky, Trump discuss replacement of Ukraine's ambassador — agency

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky held a phone call on July 4 to discuss the possible replacement of Ukraine’s ambassador in Washington, Bloomberg news agency reported, citing a source.

"Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal is among the potential candidates to serve as Kiev’s envoy to Washington, alongside Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Energy Minister German Galushchenko," the source said.

According to the source, Zelensky has instructed the Foreign Ministry to begin consultations with the US regarding the ambassadorial appointment.

Bloomberg does not specify the reasons behind the move, but notes that the replacement of Ukraine’s current ambassador Oksana Markarova "comes at a delicate momentn Ukraine’s relations with the US," as the Trump administration suspended arms deliveries last week. The agency also points out that Trump has been unable to assume the role of mediator between Moscow and Kiev.