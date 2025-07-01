Ukrainian top commander prohibits troops from amassing after strikes on training centers

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky has forbidden army personnel from setting up large encampments that can be easily spotted by drones.

"Gathering personnel and equipment, and placing servicemen in field camps is prohibited!" he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Syrsky, additional shelters will be erected at training sites. He ordered that his instructions be strictly carried out, without exception.

On June 24, the ground forces reported that one of their training centers had come under drone attack, which left one serviceman wounded. This was just one of several recent strikes targeting large gatherings of Ukrainian troops. On June 1, 12 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and more than 60 others injured in a missile strike on a training unit in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. On June 4, another strike hit a training unit in the Poltava Region. On June 22, the ground forces also announced a missile strike on a training ground that killed three servicemen and injured 11 others.