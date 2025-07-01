Israel expands Gaza offensive, targets new areas — IDF press service

TEL AVIV, July 1. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces has extended its military operation to new areas of the Gaza Strip, eliminating dozens of armed radicals in the Palestinian enclave, the IDF press service reports.

"In the last few days, the 36th division has extended operations to new areas in the Gaza Strip, neutralizing dozens of terrorists and hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites both above and below ground," the IDF detailed.

The Israeli military also specified that "within the past 24 hours, the 162nd division eliminated eight terrorists located at an operation command post," while the 99th division, supported by air units, killed two more radicals who were "attempting to plant an explosive device."

"In addition, warships struck multiple targets in southern Gaza," the press service stated, noting that over the past 24 hours the Israeli Air Force attacked 140 military targets belonging to radicals in the Gaza Strip.