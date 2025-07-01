Hybrid war against Belarus waged for decades and will escalate — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. The hybrid war against Belarus is picking up pace, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko warned during a military awards ceremony.

"For several decades, they have been waging a hybrid war against us. It will only escalate in the future. But we have the means to respond," BelTA news agency quoted the national leader as saying.

According to Lukashenko, over the past three decades, Belarus has established a modern, combat-ready, well-armed army. "We are ready to give the toughest response to any aggression," the Belarusian leader assured.