Ukraine could reach breaking point within 6 months without major new military aid — report

LONDON, June 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is facing the risk of its position on the battlefield significantly deteriorating by fall unless it gets new deliveries of Western weapons, according to Gideon Rachman, a Financial Times commentator.

Citing certain NATO leaders, he wrote, "Ukraine may reach a breaking point within six months - if it does not receive significant new military support."

"Off the record, some western officials are even bleaker, warning of a risk of ‘catastrophic failure,’ if the Ukrainian military is stretched to breaking point - and does not receive a significant increase in military and financial aid from its western allies," he said.

According to Rachman, there are also some shortfalls, such as Ukrainian troop numbers, that the country’s Western allies cannot fix. He wrote that Russian actions are damaging Ukrainian morale.