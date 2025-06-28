Houthis say attack Israeli city of Beersheba with missile

DUBAI, June 28. /TASS/. The Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement have launched a rocket attack on an object in the Israeli city of Beersheba, said Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the movement.

"The Yemeni armed forces conducted a high-quality military operation, attacking a sensitive Israeli facility in the occupied Beersheba region with a Zulfikar ballistic missile. The operation has successfully achieved its goal," he said on the air of the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

He also said that last week rebels attacked Israeli military objects in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba with rockets and drones. This is the first time that Yemeni rebels have claimed responsibility for a strike on the Israeli territory since Israel and Iran signed a cease-fire agreement.