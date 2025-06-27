Iran not to create nuclear bomb, retain peaceful nuclear projects for future — envoy

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Iran does not seek to develop nuclear weapons but cannot leave its future generations without peaceful nuclear technologies, Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 channel.

He added that Iran will continue to build nuclear power stations and enrich uranium for its energy needs.

"Undoubtedly, Iran will continue its peaceful nuclear energy program. We do not aspire to develop a nuclear bomb but we cannot deprive our country’s future generations of peaceful nuclear technologies. We will certainly build electric power stations, enrich to the extent where we can supply power to our own power plants," the envoy explained.

The diplomat noted that Iran considers the right to use nuclear technologies as the "right of all mankind."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.