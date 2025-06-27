Israeli diplomat says incident with Iran is settled for now

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Israel has achieved its goals in Iran and this matter is closed for now, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

When asked whether the Israeli side deems the latest spiral of escalation with Iran to be settled, she answered in the affirmative.

"Good question. I don’t have a crystal ball to predict the future. I can only say that it is yes for now. We have achieved what we wanted," she said.

According to Halperin, Israel hopes that "Iran will not even think about resuming this program." "Because, let me say straight, Israel will not allow Iran to resume its nuclear and ballistic program," she noted.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.