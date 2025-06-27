US to demand outside monitoring of Iran's nuclear program — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The United States intends to demand external control over Iran's nuclear program in the future, which might involve the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or even the US itself, President Donald Trump said at a press conference at the White House.

When asked whether he would support IAEA inspection activities in Iran that could impact Tehran’s nuclear program, the US leader responded affirmatively. "Yeah. Or somebody that we respect, including ourselves," he said, though giving no details.