Top Israeli defense official instructs army to develop action plan against Iran

TEL AVIV, June 27. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that following the 12-day war, he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare an action plan against Iran, including measures to maintain air superiority.

"I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare a plan of forceful measures against Iran, including maintaining Israel's air superiority, preventing the development of nuclear weapons and missile production, and taking retaliatory measures against Iran for supporting terrorist activities against Israel," Katz wrote on his X page.

"We (Israel - TASS) will regularly work to prevent threats of this kind," he added.